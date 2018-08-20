1 hurt in crash involving Owensboro city bus - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

One person is hurt after a crash in Owensboro.

It happened Monday around 11 a.m. at 4th Street and Triplett Street.

The crash involved a car, which was being driven by an elderly woman, and a city bus.

One person was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

There was only minor damage to the bus and no one else was injured. Traffic was backed up for a roughly 30-minutes.

