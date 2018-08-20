1 hurt in crash involving Owensboro city bus

It happened Monday morning at 4th and Triplett. (Source: WFIE)

One person is hurt after a crash in Owensboro.

It happened Monday around 11 a.m. at 4th Street and Triplett Street.

Scene is all clear! — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) August 20, 2018

The crash involved a car, which was being driven by an elderly woman, and a city bus.

One person was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

There was only minor damage to the bus and no one else was injured. Traffic was backed up for a roughly 30-minutes.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.