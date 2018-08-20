One hurt in crash involving Owensboro city bus - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

One hurt in crash involving Owensboro city bus

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

One person is hurt after a crash in Owensboro.

It happened Monday morning at 4th and Triplett.

The crash involved a car and a city bus.

One person was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

