Man claims tattoo ink caused altered prescription, arrested in Paducah, KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested after police said he attempted to obtain a controlled substance by fraud, false statement or forgery.

According to police, James T. Willis, 32, tried to fill a prescription of "7.5/324 Percocet" written by a physician in the area. 

The prescription had been altered from the original "5/325 Percocet" according to police and the physician confirmed that it had been changed. 

Detective Corey Willenborg interviewed Willis who said tattoo ink rubbed off onto the prescription causing the added number seven.

Willis was arrested on a charge of attempting to or obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, false statement or forgery and booking in the McCracken County Jail.

