EksoVest helps local assembly line workers manage pain

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Working with your arms overhead all day can cause serious neck, back, and shoulder injuries, a reality for workers at the Ford Louisville Assembly Plant.

The creators of a new gadget called the EksoVest hope to address that problem. Four employees at the plant are using it right now as a trial.

At $7,000 apiece, it can get pretty pricey, but it's an expense that might be worth it.

Antonio Moore has been working at the Ford plant for six years on the line, with his arms above his head 98-percent of the time.

He says he would come home and just want to go to bed, with an aching back and arms. But once he started using the vest a couple months ago, he felt an immediate difference.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Cards RB Little injures knee, may miss season

+ Would you eat it? Puppies made of ice cream are a viral hit

+ "We've got you beat": NKY police claim victory in baby boom battle

"I can hold them up for a while now," said Moore. "All in one motion. As soon as you hold them up, it's like oh, that's nice! That's all you're worried about, keeping your arms up the whole time."

"This type of work definitely generates general aches, pains, and strains," plant HR Manager, Christina Peace said. "So, if we can provide equipment that's more preventative in nature versus responsive, it's just to the benefit of our employees and the benefit of the company."

Even though it can get hot wearing the vest and make it difficult to bend over, it's said to be working well for the employees who volunteer to wear them.

There's no word yet on when the trial phase will be over.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.