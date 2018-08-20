Convicted sex offender charged with rape

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A previously convicted sex offender has been charged with the sexual assault of a woman.

Marvin Lee Ollyhill, 41, is charged with rape, failure to comply with the terms of the sex offender registry and tampering with evidence.

The assault happened during the early morning hours of August 17. The victim said Ollyhill pinned her arms down and covered her mouth during the assault.

Ollyhill is a lifetime registrant of the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry program. Information from the sex offender registry says the offense was committed in Mississippi.

Louisville Metro police say Ollyhill had not been staying at the address given to the offender registry for some time. Police also learned from the victim that Ollyhill has disposed of evidence after the assault.

