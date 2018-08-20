3 departments respond to Oldham Co. fire

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in Oldham County.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in just before 1 p.m. of a residential structure fire in the 14200 block of Reserves Cove Drive.

Harrods Creek, Worthington and St Matthews fire departments all responded to the fire.

No further information is known about the circumstances surrounding the fire, or any injuries.

