3 departments working massive fire at Oldham County home

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Multiple fire departments spent Monday afternoon working a massive house fire in Oldham County.

MetroSafe confirmed the call came in just before 1 p.m. of a residential structure fire at 14200 Reserve Cove Drive.

The owner of the home, John Boc, told WAVE 3 News' Connie Leonard that he had just gotten home from Kroger, and he and his wife were bringing in the groceries. He said they heard the alarm but couldn't detect smoke or flames right away, as the $3.5 million home covers 16,000 square feet.

Bock also said the home is for sale, as the couple has plans to move out of state. According to the listing on movelouisvillerealestate.com, the home was built in 2008 on a 1.68-acre lot, and includes six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and four half bathrooms. There's also a pool in the back, where visitors can enjoy views of the Ohio River.

Harrods Creek, Worthington and St Matthews fire departments all responded to the fire. Crews are expected to remain at the scene overnight. None of the neighboring homes sustained any damage, Leonard reported.

It's not clear how the fire started, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

