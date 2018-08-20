Oldham Co. officials propose school redistricting plans

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Parents and school leaders in Oldham County are meeting Monday night to discuss plans to re-balance a portion of the district's elementary school population.

The district says this is needed because of increased growth in some parts of the county compared to others.

Click here to read the plans

Harmony and Locust Grove elementary schools are at 100-percent capacity, but Crestwood and La Grange are only between 75 and 85 percent.

Under Kentucky law, the district can't build a new elementary school until they *all* reach at least 85-percent capacity..

School officials are presenting proposed "boundary changes" during tonight's meeting.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.