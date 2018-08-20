Oldham Co. officials proposes school redistricting plans

UofL football assistant coach Chris Klenakis is on administrative leave after police say he was driving under the influence early Sunday morning.More >>
Parents and school leaders in Oldham County are meeting Monday night to discuss plans to re-balance a portion of the district's elementary school population.More >>
Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in Oldham County.More >>
Working with your arms overhead all day can cause serious neck, back, and shoulder injuries, a reality for workers at the Ford Louisville Assembly Plant. The creators of a new gadget called the EksoVest hope to address that problem.More >>
Marvin Lee Ollyhill, 41, is charged with rape, failure to comply with the terms of the sex offender registry and tampering with evidence.More >>
