Master P keeps strong Louisville ties with new movie, ‘I Got The Hook-Up 2’

Entertainment mogul Master P is releasing a sequel to his 1998 hit comedy, 'I Got The Hook-Up.' (Source: Master P)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Entertainment mogul Master P is releasing a sequel to his 1998 hit comedy, I Got The Hook-Up.

Derby City Weekend producer Amber Powell recently spoke with Master P about the production of the film, two Louisville women who traveled to Hollywood for cameo appearances in the movie, and P's own personal connection to our city.

Click here to read the full article and listen to the interview.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.