Charity founder accused of using man's credit, EBT cards

The founder of a charity, the Hope Foundation, that helps the homeless, veterans and released inmates is facing charges after being accused of using a man's credit and EBT cards, according to Paducah Police.

The cards were given to Ray Thomas Streetman, 40, of safekeeping and when the man got his wallet back the cards were missing, according to police.

After an investigation, police discovered the EBT card was used in a Paducah store and the credit card a number of times - including charges of more than $900 to the Hope Foundation.

Police said Streetman denied using the card and told police the wallet and keys remained locked in the foundation's safe.

Streetman was arrested Friday, August 17 on charges of fraudulent use of a credit card and fraudulent use of an ID card or electronic code for benefits.

He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

