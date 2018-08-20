UofL assistant football coach placed on administrative leave following DUI arrest

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL football assistant coach Chris Klenakis is on administrative leave after police say he was driving under the influence early Sunday morning.

UofL football confirmed via statement, Klenakis was placed on administrative leave Monday for "driving under the influence and related charges."

“Coach Klenakis approached me this morning and informed me of the situation that occurred over the weekend,” UofL football head coach Bobby Petrino said. “I informed our administration and Coach Klenakis was placed on an administrative leave of absence effective immediately. There are high standards in our program for our coaching staff and we must adhere to those standards on a daily basis.”

According to Klenakis's arrest slip, police were called after Klenakis was seen driving recklessly on Interstate 64 near the 32 mile marker, at around 12:58 a.m. Sunday. Police said Klenakis was all over the road, swerving in and out of his lane and nearly striking the barrier wall several times.

Kleankis also drove through an active construction area with workers on site.

Police say deputies had to pull Klenakis from his car because he refused to get out. Once out of the car, officers attempted to give Klenakis a field sobriety test. Klenakis walked into traffic on Interstate 64, and officers pulled him to the side to avoid being struck by a truck and trailer.

The arrest slip also says there were multiple open containers and empty beer cans in the vehicle.

Klenakis blew a .165 on his breathalyzer test.

He's charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, first-degree wanton endangerment and driving with possession of an open container.

