Police: Radcliff woman who was sexually assaulted has died

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - A woman who was in critical condition in the hospital after being sexually assaulted in Radcliff has died, according to police.

The victim has been identified as Christina Howard, 32, of Radcliff.

Radcliff Police say Daniel Simpson, 32, was arrested on Monday and charged with assault and sodomy. There's no word yet if Simpson's charges will be upgraded.

The coroner declared Howard dead on August 17th.

Police say Simpson told them he and Howard had previously been in a relationship. He said she came to his house on August 11th and they had sex.

Radcliff police say Howard was unresponsive when she was taken to the hospital the next day. Hospital staff believe she had been sexually assaulted - and had bruises all over her body, some consistent with strangulation.

Right now, police say this is still a death investigation and Howard's cause of death is still pending.

