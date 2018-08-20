Two men charged with Clarksville home invasion, search for third suspect continues

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Two men are in custody, one is still missing more than one week after a home invasion.

Clarksville Police say Darion Whitehead and Jerald Broughton Jr. broke into a home off Marlowe Drive around 5 a.m. on August 9, robbing the people inside at gunpoint, before taking off in a stolen car and leading police on a high-speed chase.

Whitehead and Broughton were arrested off Garland Avenue in Louisville, according to police reports, the third man was able to escape. The two men arrested and charged in the case are only 17-years-old but under Indiana law, will be charged as adults.

"These individuals are 17 years of age," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said. "However, under Indiana law, because of the crimes I have charged them with, these are direct files in adult court. They are charged as adults, they will be prosecuted as adults and if convicted, they will be sentenced as adults."

People living near Marlowe Drive in Clarksville are surprised to find their neighbors were victims of a home invasion.

"Yeah, it's very scary," said Frenicka "Nicki" Morris, who lives nearby. She said this isn't the first time police have been called out to the area.

"There have been several break-ins with our neighbors," Morris said. "And we were actually vandalized with an Oreo McFlurry, flour eggs. And we've made several reports, the police are aware of it."

Clarksville Police say it's possible, Darion Whitehead and Jerald Broughton Jr., the men allegedly behind the home invasion are responsible for those crimes and others in both southern Indiana and Louisville.

Detective Randy Thomas with Clarksville Police said the men are suspects in auto theft cases in southern Indiana. The men are suspected of being involved with other previous home invasions in Louisville and possibly at the same house along Marlowe Drive from weeks earlier. Items stolen from the victims on August 9, including a PlayStation 4, had only just been returned to the victims before it was taken again, Thomas said.

It's not clear if the victims knew the people living there.

"However, I can say there were four occupants of this apartment who were victimized," Mull said. "The suspects did enter, they were wearing masks. One of them was wielding a shotgun, one of them was wielding a pistol so it was obviously a very traumatic experience for the victims."

The three men took off once police were called. Clarksville Police said the men led them on a chase into Louisville, driving more than 130-miles-an-hour in a stolen car, taken in a home invasion in Louisville.

The three suspects ran a red light on Garland Avenue in Louisville, according to police reports, and hit another car. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries, but the car the suspects were driving was disabled by the crash.

Police said the three men took off on foot. The third man got away. Whitehead and Broughton were arrested and charged.

The two men are waiting to be extradited to Clark County. If convicted, Mull said they could face up to 30 years in jail for the burglary charge alone.

"I do file the highest level of charges that the law allows me to file," Mull said. "Although these defendants are young in age, I will be seeking a very lengthy prison sentence in this case." Once the third suspect is caught, Mull said that person too will face similar charges.

Both Whitehead and Broughton are charged with burglary, three counts of armed robbery, two counts of theft of a firearm, auto theft and two counts of resisting law enforcement. Whitehead is also facing a charge of escape, for violating the terms of his home incarceration.

