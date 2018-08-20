2 hospitals added to lawsuit after inmate's death

A 14 News update on a federal lawsuit filed in the death of a Muhlenberg County inmate.

As we reported in March, the family of Harold Waymon English filed the suit against the Muhlenberg County Detention Center and jailer. English died in a detox cell in 2017.

[Read more: Federal lawsuit filed in death of Muhlenberg Co. inmate]

Last week, that suit was expanded to include Owensboro Health and Muhlenberg Community Hospital.

We reached out to Owensboro Health officials. They tell us they are aware of the suit, but can't comment on pending litigation.

