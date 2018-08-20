2 caught in connection with Graves Co., KY home invasion robbery

Jones is described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 130 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes. (Source: Graves Co. Sheriff's Office)

Austin T. Jones is wanted in connection with the reported home invasion robbery. (Source: Graves Co. Sheriff's Office)

Pedro Villegas III (left) was caught and deputies are looking for Austin Jones (right) in connection with a home invasion robbery. (Source: Graves Co. Sheriff's Office)

Two men are in custody in connection with a reported home invasion and robbery in Graves County, Kentucky.

Pedro Villegas III, 21, of Mayfield, was charged with first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, Villegas was arrested on Tuesday morning, Aug. 21. Deputies say he confessed to his role in the crime and was taken to the Graves County Jail.

The other suspect, 22-year-old Austin T. Jones, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 22 by the Kentucky State Police on a Graves County warrant of arrest. He was transported to the Graves County Jail and he has been lodged on charges of robbery, first degree and tampering with evidence.

According to deputies, numerous citizens reported sightings and gave the sheriff's office valuable information after the reported home invasion robbery on Monday, Aug. 20 on Piney Point off of KY 97, about 4 miles south of Mayfield.

The suspects were seen running from the area and a witness told deputies one of the men was not wearing shoes and another had taken off his shirt. They were last seen near the KY 1890 and KY 303 intersection.

Villegas was arrested the next morning on Piney Point.

"We would like to thank each and every person who provided information to us about this case," Chief Deputy Ramage said. "The information that was provided to us was used to develop suspects in this case and to help us make an arrest in roughly 19 hours after the crime was committed."

The Graves County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Mayfield Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Murray Police Department K-9 Unit, Carlisle County Sheriff's Office, Mayfield Fire Department and Burl's Wrecker Service.

