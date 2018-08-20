4 horses die in barn fire at Kentucky farm

It took firefighters 6 hours to put out the fire. (Source: WLEX)

Four horses died in this fire on at a farm in Winchester, KY. (Source: WLEX)

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - A fire marshal says four horses have died in a fire at a Kentucky farm.

Clark County Fire Marshal Ernest Barnes tells news outlets the fire occurred early Sunday at Dragonsmeade Farm in Winchester.

Arriving firefighters found a barn partially collapsed. Barnes says the barn also contained apartments for farm workers but no one was in them at the time of the fire.

Barnes says firefighters had to haul water to the barn and were at the site for about six hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

