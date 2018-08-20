Apollo student memorizes first 100 digits of Pi

Ben O'Bryan is a junior at Apollo High School, who one day wants be an engineer.

When his engineering teacher gave all of his students a challenge to memorize the first 100 digits of pi for extra credit, Ben knew he could do it.

"I thought it would be kind of a cool thing to do," he said. "Like I already had the first 50 memorized for a little bit, for a few months, so why not just do another 50 and get extra credit?"

So after just four hours of studying, O'Bryan came into class later that week to get his hard earned extra credit.

"He kind of came in a few days later and says 'Okay I did it,'" engineering and computer science teacher Jonathan Leohr said. "'What'd you do Ben?' He says 'I memorized the first 100 digits.'"

"I started writing it on the board," O'Bryan explained . "My friend started to get suspicious so he made me take my phone out of my pocket so I wouldn't be cheating or anything like that and I finished out the rest of the numbers."

"I pulled it up on the internet and called him out, every digit was absolutely right," Leohr said.

Leohr said in his 12 years of this challenge he's only had one other student complete it.

"I've never seen anybody do it in a week," Leohr said. "It's what every teacher dreams for. When you have that student that really wants to work and is self-motivated to be like that, you wish you had a lot more students that way."

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.