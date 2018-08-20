Pearl Harbor survivor who pushed to identify 'unknowns' dies - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Pearl Harbor survivor who pushed to identify 'unknowns' dies

File - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, Pearl Harbor survivor Ray Emory, center, salutes sailors who stand in an honor cordon in Honolulu. Emory, who pushed for the remains of those buried as unknowns to be identified, ...
File - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, with sailors lining the dock and deck of the USS O'Kane, Pearl Harbor survivor Ray Emory, center, arrives at a surprise ceremony honoring him in Honolulu. Emory, who pushed for th...
File - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, Pearl Harbor survivor Ray Emory speaks to guests at a surprise ceremony honoring him in Honolulu. Emory, who pushed for the remains of those buried as unknowns to be identified, h...

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - A Pearl Harbor survivor who pushed to identify buried unknown remains from the 1941 attack has died. He was 97.

Ray Emory lived through the early morning Japanese aerial bombing but never forgot those who didn't. He spent the past few decades doggedly pushing for those unknown buried remains to be dug up, identified and returned to their families.

A spokesman for Navy Region Hawaii says according to family members, Emory died Monday in a hospital in Boise, Idaho.

He recently moved to Boise to live with his son.

Before moving, he visited Pearl Harbor one last time in June. More than 500 sailors stood side-by-side on ships and piers to surprise him. They greeted him with salutes and cheers.

