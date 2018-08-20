JCPS board to deliver response to state's settlement offer Tuesday morning

A list of all colleges offering online courses in Kentucky.

JCPS has prepared a second response to a settlement offer from the Kentucky Dept. of Education. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public Schools' Board of Education has prepared another response to a settlement offer from the Kentucky Department of Education.

In an executive meeting on Monday night, school board members discussed the settlement, which would avoid a legal battle over a state takeover.

After the meeting, JCPS officials announced a counteroffer will be submitted to Interim Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis on Tuesday morning.

This is not the first counteroffer prepared by the district.

Another board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday evening, as JCPS expects a quick response from Lewis in the negotiation.

JCPS and KDE have been going back and forth over the settlement for weeks now.

The school district prepared at least one previous counteroffer, to which KDE quickly responded. But an agreement has not been reached.

Hearings were set to begin in September since JCPS appealed the state's decision to take over the district. In late July, Lewis offered a settlement to avoid the legal hearings.

Both sides have indicated they would like to avoid a long legal battle.

While details of the settlement offer are not known, Lewis said he wants to conduct another audit of the district in the fall of 2019.

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said a main issue with both sides coming to an agreement is how the settlement would affect student assignments.

If some kind of a settlement is not agreed to by both parties, the first hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.