Henderson County Schools approve tax increase

The Henderson County school board has passed a tax increase for 2019.

The board met in regular session Monday night. A public hearing was held at 5:30 p.m. in the Professional Development Center ahead of that meeting.

“We would like to have more of the public involved,” board chair Lisa Baird said.

The school board was requesting opinions on the proposed tax increase for 2019. That public forum lasted less than 10 minutes with only four people voicing concerns.

“It sounds like a 4 percent tax rate, but what it does: it generates 4percent increase for the school system. This year, only a 2.8% increase,” Baird calculated.

While a nickel tax remains in effect to help with buildings, such as a new Jefferson Elementary, this tax increase will be stretched across the school district in various ways, including school safety, like the school resource officer positions at North and South Middle, plus technology initiatives, and more.

“Our chrome books – but in the next year, just to replace the ones we've had in the last couple years, is about a million dollars,” Baird added.

Baird tells 14 News this discussion and decision comes as at least $120,000 was cut from the district from the state.

“Only about 40 percent of the cost it takes to run buses, we get no education for teachers, teachers normally have continuing education, they're not paying for any of that this year,” Baird stated.

The 4% increase in revenue is the largest amount the board can approve without being subject to a possible voter recall.

“Got to foot the bills if you want an excellent education,” Baird said.

