Heaven Hill Distilleries sues Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door Spirits

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Heaven Hill Distilleries filed a lawsuit Friday against Bob Dylan's spirits company, Heaven's Door Spirits.

Heaven's Door Spirits created a double barrel whiskey, straight rye whiskey and Tennessee bourbon.

Heaven Hill claims Heaven's Door's company name will confuse consumers into thinking they're affiliated with Heaven Hill.

According to motion for preliminary injunction, Heaven Hill asked Heaven's Door to cease and desist.

Heaven Hill also cited similar aesthetics in the company's marks.

The motion said in part, "if Heaven's Door is allowed to continue on its current path, its conduct will irreparably injure Heaven Hill and further confuse the consuming public."

The lawsuit was filed Friday in U.S. District Court by representatives of Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs LLP.

