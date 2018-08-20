KY soldier killed in Korean War finally laid to rest

Joe Elmore was finally laid to rest in Clinton County, KY on Saturday. (Source: WBKO)

CLINTON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - More than six decades ago, Private First Class Joe Elmore sacrificed his life in the Korean War.

On Saturday, he finally got the goodbye he deserved.

Elmore's remains were recently identified and returned to his family in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Friends, family and the community gathered to thank Elmore for his service, 67 years after his death.

His family said they finally got a chance to say goodbye in the right way -- with respect, honor and the acknowledgement of his sacrifice. A police escort and a funeral with military honors is more than the family ever expected.

"I would not trade that escort for nothing in the world," Elmore's nephew, Lester Beaty, said. "That was the greatest thing I've ever been through."

A flag was given to the family as a symbol of gratitude for Elmore's loyal and faithful service to his country.

