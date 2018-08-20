SB I-71/75 on Brent Spence Bridge reopens after overnight crash

Drivers hoping to cross the river into Kentucky on Monday night may want to avoid the Brent Spence Bridge. (OHGO)

Southbound Interstate 71/75 is open again Tuesday morning after a crash closed it on the Brent Spence Bridge overnight.

The highway shut down about 11:15 p.m. Monday, Kenton County dispatchers said.

It was not clear what time the highway reopened, how many vehicles were involved in the accident or if anyone was hurt, they said early Tuesday.

Covington police could not be reached for details.

