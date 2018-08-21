KY removes requirement for teachers to obtain master's degrees

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

Teachers in Kentucky will no longer be required to obtain a master's degree. (Source: Pixabay)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky's Education Professional Standards Board (EPSB) voted unanimously to remove the requirement for teachers to obtain a master's degree in their first 10 years of teaching.

In the business, it's called earning Rank II.

Teachers were required to earn Rank II through an EPSB-approved master's degree program in their first 10 years. Now, that timeline does not exist.

Interim Commissioner Wayne Lewis said it's a positive step for both districts and teachers.

"While many teachers will continue to pursue Rank II with either a master's degree or through a continuing education option, they will now be permitted to make the choice to do so and to pursue that advancement on their own personal and professional timelines," Lewis said in a press release.

The state said a committee of teachers, administrators and "stakeholders representing both public and private higher education" made the recommendation to remove the requirement for teachers to earn a master's degree.

This vote came during the first meeting of the EPSB since Gov. Matt Bevin moved it under the Kentucky Department of Education and transferred the authority of the board's executive director to the state's education commissioner.

