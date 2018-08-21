KY mom accused of leaving child in hot car for hours at laundromat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police arrested a Louisville mother on felony charges, accusing her of leaving her infant alone in a hot car while she did laundry.

Stephanie Harrison, 35, was arrested at a laundromat on South 26th Street on Friday afternoon after someone called police when they spotted the baby alone in a car.

When officers arrived, they said the infant was "sweating profusely and obviously overheated."

According to her arrest citation, Harrison left her 5-month-old in the backseat of her car for at least two hours while she was inside the laundromat.

Louisville EMS crews said the child was overheated and severely dehydrated. The baby was taken to Norton Children's Hospital. His or her condition is not known.

Harrison is charged with first degree wanton endangerment and endangering the welfare of a minor.

