Man accused in downtown burglary spree including theft at Omni Hotel

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man police say is homeless is accused in a crime spree targeting downtown Louisville businesses.
James Townes, 47, was arrested Thursday night and charged with four burglaries that happened in less than three weeks.
Each crime was captured on surveillance video.
First, police said he stole $6,000 worth of alcohol from the Limbo Lounge, plus $500 cash, on July 29.
Police said Townes admitted to stealing a 70" television from a conference room at the Omni Hotel that was worth about $1,000. That happened on Aug. 5. He told police he traded the TV for drugs.
Then, on Aug. 8, officers said Harrison stole hundreds of dollars worth of alcohol from a sushi restaurant called Hiko A Mon. Police said Townes put the alcohol in a trash can to take it.
On Aug. 15, police said Harrison took a 50" flat screen TV and cart from The Learning House on Fourth Street. He told officers he dropped and broke that television on a sidewalk and left it there.
Harrison faces four felony counts of third degree burglary.
