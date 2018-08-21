Shayna Hubers retrial: For every text her boyfriend sent, she fired off 100

Shayna Hubers listens during testimony in her murder retrial in Campbell County Court last week. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Mike Schell)

It's Day Six in the murder retrial of Shayna Hubers in Campbell County.

Prosecutors are expected to keep trying to depict Hubers, 27, in a dark light.

When testimony resumes at 9 a.m., we could hear from Hubers' prison cell mates.

The prosecution contends Hubers killed her boyfriend, Ryan Poston, 29, in his Highland Heights condominium on Oct. 12, 2012 because he wanted to break up.

Her attorneys say she shot him six times in self-defense.

The jury in her 2015 trial didn’t buy it.

They convicted Hubers, and she was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

But a judge tossed the conviction. It was later revealed one of the jurors was a felon who should have been barred from serving.

During testimony Monday, a single witness was on the stand the entire day.

Highland Heights Police Chief Bill Burkenhauer told jurors she relentlessly sent Poston text messages as the couple dated on and off for about a year and a half.

For every text message Poston sent Hubers, she fired off 100, the chief testified.

He was a detective on duty the day of the shooting and , as part of the homicide investigation, examined their text messages and phone records.

He also told jurors that, two weeks before the shooting, Hubers sent a friend a photo of her and Poston at a gun range.

The picture came with a message: "A part of me wanted to turn around and shoot him."

The defense rebutted by showing an aggressive text message between Poston and a colleague.

The text is unrelated to Hubers.

