Low-number Delaware license plate auctioned for $410K - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Low-number Delaware license plate auctioned for $410K

REHOBOTH, Del. (AP) - Low-numbered Delaware license plates are in demand.

Someone paid $410,000 for the plate bearing the number 20 when it went up for auction Sunday at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.

John Wakefield, of Delaware Tag Traders, tells the Delaware News Journal the price exceeded expectations. He says it surpassed $325,000 spent on a number 14 license plate three years ago.

Wakefield says a number like 20 "generates quite a stir and a buzz."

Wakefield likens the license plate auction to baseball cards. He says "it's a Delaware thing."

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

