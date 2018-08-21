Body of missing Iowa student found, reports say

Officials believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a student at Iowa who had been missing for more than a month. (Source: FindingMollie.Iowa.gov)

(RNN) - Officials believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a student at Iowa who had been missing for more than a month.

Greg Willey, the vice president of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa, told the Associated Press that the body was found Tuesday and believed to be Tibbetts. Fox News also reported the discovery, based on unnamed sources.

Tibbetts, 20, had been dog-sitting at her boyfriend's home when she went missing around July 18. She was last seen jogging in the Brooklyn, IA, area.

Police have not publicly stated where the body was found.

Willey said a nearly $400,000 reward fund for her discovery will now become a reward for information leading to the capture of any suspects, the AP said. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation recently launched a website, FindingMollie.Iowa.gov, to provide information and ask the public for tips.

A news conference is expected around 5 p.m. CT, local news outlets reported.

