DOD announces death of soldier stationed in KY

A soldier's death assigned to Fort Campbell, Kentucky was announced by the Department of Defense on Aug. 21.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Taylor J. Galvin, 34, of Spokane, Washington died Aug. 20 in Baghdad, Iraq.

The department said his death was a result of injuries sustained when his helicopter crashed in Sinjar, Ninevah Province, Iraq. That incident is being investigated according to a release from the department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The Department said the soldier was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Galvin was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR), Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

For more information regarding Chief Warrant Officer 3 Taylor J. Galvin, contact Lt. Col. Robert Bockholt, U.S. Army Special Operations Command Public Affairs Office, at (910) 432-3383 or matthew.bockholt@socom.mil.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.