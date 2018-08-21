Fortnite for children? Just how safe is the popular 'kid-friendly' video game

Chances are if you have kids, you've heard of the popular video game Fortnite.More >>
Chances are if you have kids, you've heard of the popular video game Fortnite.More >>
The soldier was a member of a Fort Campbell based special operations unit.More >>
The soldier was a member of a Fort Campbell based special operations unit.More >>
James Townes, 47, was arrested Thursday night and charged with four burglaries that happened in less than three weeks.More >>
James Townes, 47, was arrested Thursday night and charged with four burglaries that happened in less than three weeks.More >>
When officers arrived, they said the infant was "sweating profusely and obviously overheated."More >>
When officers arrived, they said the infant was "sweating profusely and obviously overheated."More >>
A Jeffersonville man was arrested after police say he killed a puppy and assaulted a relative. Jerry Matthews said the dog "had black eyes" and "it was possessed."More >>
A Jeffersonville man was arrested after police say he killed a puppy and assaulted a relative. Jerry Matthews said the dog "had black eyes" and "it was possessed."More >>