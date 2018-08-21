Fortnite for children? Just how safe is the popular 'kid-friendly' video game

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Chances are if you have kids, you've heard of the popular video game Fortnite.



Former television news reporters Penn and Kim Holderness poked fun at the video game sweeping the nation with their latest parody:



Apple's App Store says the game is recommended for kids 12 and older, despite weapons use like rifles and grenade launchers.



In a day where violent video games are taking heat, safety experts are weighing in on the kid-friendly game.



If you've never played, the concept is a lot like Jennifer Lawrence in "Hunger Games" meets a video game.

More than 40 million players worldwide log in and battle each other to be the last player standing on a virtual island.



While each player does use weapons to stay alive, safety experts say it's not your typical violent video game.



"There are amazing opportunities for collaboration, communication, problem solving, perseverance and other skills that make our kids into the humans we hope they can be," parent and child development expert Doctor Deborah Gilboa said.



She went on to say that despite this, the game still promotes opportunities for bad behavior, such as foul language and mild violence, to befriending strangers on the internet.



On the flip side, Lily Read, a 10th grade teacher in Cambridge Massachusetts said she's seen Fortnite act as an equalizer among her students.



She said students who aren't as social are now connecting with their classmates outside of school and that's turned into a conversation starter in the classroom.



Safety experts say the best advice is to talk to your kids when it comes to video games like this, that are popular among children but still show bits of violence.



