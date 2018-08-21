Fort Campbell soldier identified as victim of Iraq helicopter crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Department of Defense has identified the soldier killed in a helicopter crash in Iraq as a member of a Fort Campbell based special operations unit.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Taylor J. Galvin, 34, of Spokane, Washington, died Aug. 20 in Baghdad from injuries he received in the crash.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Galvin was a member of the 1st Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR) at Fort Campbell.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.