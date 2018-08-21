VIDEO: Big fire at Hopkins Co. apartment complex - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

VIDEO: Big fire at Hopkins Co. apartment complex

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Crews say everyone escaped an apartment fire in Earlington thanks to smoke detectors.

According to the Mortons Gap Fire Department Facebook page, the fire happened Monday evening at the Quail Run Apartments.

Several surrounding fire departments responded and put that fire out.

According to the post, four apartments were affected.

