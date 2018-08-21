3 arrested on numerous drug charges in McCracken Co., KY

Mendolia was arrested along with two others on drug charges (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)

Three were arrested on drug charges in McCracken County (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)

Three people were arrested on numerous drug charges on Monday, Aug. 20 in McCracken County, Kentucky.

Deputies said at 10:51 p.m. they stopped a 2002 Cadillac Escalade on Irvin Cobb Drive for traffic violations.

Deputies made contact with the operator, Ken Christopher R. Mendiola, 20, of Paducah, and his two passengers, Christian M. Sherrill, 29, and Austin L. Hayes, 20, both of Paducah.

After smelling marijuana from inside the vehicle deputies said they saw suspected marijuana in plain view. It was determined Mendiola was operating the vehicle under the influence of illicit drugs.

Ken Christopher R. Mendiola, 20, was charged with:

DUI 1st Offense

Possession of Marijuana

Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Disregarding Stop Sign

Austin L. Hayes, 20, was charged with:

Possession of Marijuana

Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon

Christian M. Sherrill was charged with:

Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified)

Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Promoting Contraband 1st Degree

Giving Officer False Identifying Information

Served with the Marshall County Indictment Warrant for: Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) Promoting Contraband 1st Degree Possession of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Deputies searched the vehicle and both Mendiola and Hayes were found to be in possession of suspected marijuana. Deputies located suspected methamphetamine where Sherrill had been sitting.

Numerous items of drug paraphernalia, such as used hypodermic syringes/needles, were located in Sherrill’s personal belongings along with a suspected methadone pill. The search also revealed two handguns. One was reported stolen in September 2017 in McCracken County according to deputies.

During this encounter, Sherrill repeatedly gave deputies a false name and date of birth even after being advised it was a criminal offense to do so. Investigation revealed her actual name, Sherrill, and date of birth. It was determined Sherrill had an unrelated active Indictment Warrant out of Marshall County for possession of methamphetamine, promoting contraband, and other drug offenses.

All three individuals were arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail, where they were lodged. During a search in the jail, deputy jailers located more suspected methamphetamine concealed on Sherrill’s person.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.