3 arrested on numerous drug charges in McCracken Co., KY

Three people were arrested on numerous drug charges on Monday, Aug. 20 in McCracken County, Kentucky.
Deputies said at 10:51 p.m. they stopped a 2002 Cadillac Escalade on Irvin Cobb Drive for traffic violations.
Deputies made contact with the operator, Ken Christopher R. Mendiola, 20, of Paducah, and his two passengers, Christian M. Sherrill, 29, and Austin L. Hayes, 20, both of Paducah.
After smelling marijuana from inside the vehicle deputies said they saw suspected marijuana in plain view. It was determined Mendiola was operating the vehicle under the influence of illicit drugs.
Ken Christopher R. Mendiola, 20, was charged with:
Austin L. Hayes, 20, was charged with:
Christian M. Sherrill was charged with:
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Deputies searched the vehicle and both Mendiola and Hayes were found to be in possession of suspected marijuana. Deputies located suspected methamphetamine where Sherrill had been sitting.
Numerous items of drug paraphernalia, such as used hypodermic syringes/needles, were located in Sherrill’s personal belongings along with a suspected methadone pill. The search also revealed two handguns. One was reported stolen in September 2017 in McCracken County according to deputies.
During this encounter, Sherrill repeatedly gave deputies a false name and date of birth even after being advised it was a criminal offense to do so. Investigation revealed her actual name, Sherrill, and date of birth. It was determined Sherrill had an unrelated active Indictment Warrant out of Marshall County for possession of methamphetamine, promoting contraband, and other drug offenses.
All three individuals were arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail, where they were lodged. During a search in the jail, deputy jailers located more suspected methamphetamine concealed on Sherrill’s person.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.