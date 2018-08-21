Paducah, KY man arrested on marijuana charge after investigation

Bonn was arrested following an investigation by McCracken Co. officials (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)

A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested on a marijuana charge on Saturday, Aug. 18.

Zachary Bonn, 26, was charged with trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces, second or greater offense.

According to Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department and officers with the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole on July 31 officials conducted an investigation on Bonn.

Detectives said they found a quantity of marijuana, digital scales, baggies used in the trafficking of marijuana and $605 in US Currency believed to be the proceeds of illegal substance sales.

An arrested warrant was obtained for Bonn on marijuana trafficking charges.

Officers with the Benton, Kentucky Police Department located and arrested Bonn on the outstanding warrant on Aug. 18.

Bonn is currently on probation for a 2015 case for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, Second Offense or Greater and a 2016 case for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, Second Offense or Greater. Bonn was also out of jail on bond for a January 2018 arrest for another Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, Second Offense or Greater.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted in this investigation by the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole, and the Benton Police Department.

