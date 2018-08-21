Novelty hand grenades found in checked luggage at airport - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Novelty hand grenades found in checked luggage at airport

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say two suspected hand grenades found in a woman's checked bag at Newark Liberty International Airport were actually novelty bottle openers.

Transportation Security Administration officials say the realistic looking replicas were found Tuesday. The woman eventually was allowed to board her flight, but her luggage didn't make it on the plane due to the delay at the screening area.

The woman's name and the airline she was flying were not disclosed.

Officials say the bottoms of the fake hand grenades are hollowed out so they can be used as bottle openers. They note that the items come with a warning notice that tells travelers not to bring them into airports because they can look real to screeners using X-ray machines to scan luggage.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

