Semi crashes along I-24 Ohio River Bridge between KY and IL

The truck is on the KY end of the I-24 bridge (Source: Raycom Media)

A semi crashed along Interstate 24 at the Kentucky end of the Ohio River Bridge between Metropolis and Paducah.

According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials, a piece of metal flew up and has disabled the brakes on the truck.

The SEMI is along the eastbound shoulder at mile point 1.4. Due to guardrail along this section, the truck is right along the white line at the edge of the roadway according to officials.

A service truck is on site to make repairs.

Drivers are urged to use caution in this area. This truck may be at this location for a couple of hours due to extent of repairs required.

Motorists traveling eastbound on I-24 from Illinois into Kentucky are advised to slow down and move to the left-hand or passing lane in this area.

It's estimated that crews will take two hours to clear the site.

