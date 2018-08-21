Arts school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Arts school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) - A former teacher at a Connecticut magnet school has been charged with engaging in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student.

The Record-Journal reports that 28-year-old Brian Marshall was arraigned Monday on charges of sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor and released on $25,000 bond.

According to his arrest warrant, the Meriden man had been the student's seventh-grade teacher at the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts.

The student told investigators their relationship became physical in February 2017 and she stayed overnight at his home multiple times.

Other students who were aware of the alleged relationship brought it to the attention of school administrators in December.

Marshall's attorney says he is no longer teaching.

___

Information from: Record-Journal, http://www.record-journal.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Top UNC leaders condemn Confederate statue toppling

    Top UNC leaders condemn Confederate statue toppling

    Monday, August 20 2018 10:54 PM EDT2018-08-21 02:54:53 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-08-21 16:23:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Banners are used to cover the statue known as Silent Sam as people gather during a rally to remove the confederate statue from campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Banners are used to cover the statue known as Silent Sam as people gather during a rally to remove the confederate statue from campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
    The controversial "Silent Sam" statue on the campus of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill has been toppled by protesters.More >>
    The controversial "Silent Sam" statue on the campus of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill has been toppled by protesters.More >>

  • Police find body believed to be Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts

    Police find body believed to be Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-08-21 13:34:07 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:22 PM EDT2018-08-21 16:22:51 GMT
    Investigators believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who has been missing for more than a month.More >>
    Investigators believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who has been missing for more than a month.More >>

  • Microsoft uncovers more Russian hacking ahead of midterms

    Microsoft uncovers more Russian hacking ahead of midterms

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-08-21 04:25:35 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:22 PM EDT2018-08-21 16:22:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File). FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, a man is silhouetted as he walks in front of Microsoft logo at an event in New Delhi, India. Microsoft says it’s uncovered new Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political grou...(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File). FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, a man is silhouetted as he walks in front of Microsoft logo at an event in New Delhi, India. Microsoft says it’s uncovered new Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political grou...

    The hacking attempts mirror similar Russian attacks ahead of the 2016 election, which U.S. intelligence officials have said were focused on helping to elect Republican Donald Trump to the presidency by hurting his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

    More >>

    The hacking attempts mirror similar Russian attacks ahead of the 2016 election, which U.S. intelligence officials have said were focused on helping to elect Republican Donald Trump to the presidency by hurting his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly