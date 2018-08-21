Man charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse involving children

NEW CASTLE, KY (WAVE) - A convicted sex offender is facing new charges involving children that were filed against him during a court appearance for not being compliant with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.

Roderick Dale Whitney, 51, of Eminence, is charged with three counts of kidnapping of a minor, one count of sexual abuse of a person under the age of 12, one count of unlawful imprisonment and one count of being a registered sex offender in a public playground.

According to an arrest warrant, on July 25, 2018, Whitney allegedly held three girls, ages 10, 8 and 7, against their will. The warrant says Whitney told the girls he would take them to the pool if they would clean his house. When the girls refused, Whitney allegedly grabbed them by the back of their shirts, forced them into his vehicle, locked the doors and drove them to his home.

Once at his home, Whitney is alleged to have forced the girls to clean several rooms. The warrant states he "forcefully held" one of the girls and sexually abused her while she was cleaning.

The Kentucky Sex Offender Registry says Whitney was placed in the registry for 20 years after a Jefferson County conviction for unlawful transaction with a minor 1st degree-illegal sexual activity. The registry says the victim was 10 years old at the time.

Eminence police say Whitney's home is less than 1,000 yards from a public park.

