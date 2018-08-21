Massachusetts zoo on the lookout for stork that flew away - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Massachusetts zoo on the lookout for stork that flew away

STONEHAM, Mass. (AP) - Maybe she just had a few babies to deliver.

A Boston-area zoo is looking for a female stork that flew away last week and has evaded experts since.

The Stone Zoo in Stoneham posted on Facebook that the 3-foot-tall, white-bellied stork took off Friday during training for the "Masters of Flight: Birds of Prey" show.

The bird, named Las, was last seen Saturday at nearby Spot Pond.

Las has a white belly, dark iridescent purple wings, neck and back, a featherless face and a wingspan of about 3 feet.

The bird is not dangerous. The zoo says anyone who sees the stork should contact the zoo and not approach, because she might fly away.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

