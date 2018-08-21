Services set for Tuskegee Airman, Frank Weaver

Frank Weaver, who died August 17 at age 91, was a member of the famed group of African-American military pilots and ground crew members who served in World War II.More >>
Frank Weaver, who died August 17 at age 91, was a member of the famed group of African-American military pilots and ground crew members who served in World War II.More >>
A convicted sex offender is facing new charges involving children that were filed against him during a court appearance for not being compliant with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.More >>
A convicted sex offender is facing new charges involving children that were filed against him during a court appearance for not being compliant with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.More >>
Chances are if you have kids, you've heard of the popular video game Fortnite.More >>
Chances are if you have kids, you've heard of the popular video game Fortnite.More >>
The soldier was a member of a Fort Campbell based special operations unit.More >>
The soldier was a member of a Fort Campbell based special operations unit.More >>
James Townes, 47, was arrested Thursday night and charged with four burglaries that happened in less than three weeks.More >>
James Townes, 47, was arrested Thursday night and charged with four burglaries that happened in less than three weeks.More >>