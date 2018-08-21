Services set for Tuskegee Airman, Frank Weaver

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Information on visitation and funeral services for a member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen has been released.

Frank Weaver died August 17 at age 91. A corporal, Weaver was a member of the famed group of African-American military pilots and ground crew members who served in World War II. They formed the 332nd Fighter Group and the 477th Bombardment Group of the United States Army Air Forces

Visitation for Weaver will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, August 24 at W.T. Shumake and Daughters Funeral Home, 3815 Newburg Road. There will also be visitation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. that evening at First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown, 10600 Watterson Trail, where Weaver was a deacon.

The funeral for Weaver is 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25 at First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown. Interment will take place at Resthaven Memorial Cemetery, 4400 Bardstown Road.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the church in Frank Weaver's memory.

