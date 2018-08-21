Fish heads dumped near Alaska school attracts bear, police - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Fish heads dumped near Alaska school attracts bear, police

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Anchorage police are looking for a man who dumped fish heads in woods near an elementary school.

The perpetrator won't have to clean up. A grizzly bear took care of that.

The fish dumper, however, faces a $300 fine for discarding garbage that attracts animals.

Alaska families regularly catch dozens of salmon and are urged to properly dispose of fish parts in fast-moving rivers, ocean waters or regular garbage disposal.

The incident occurred July 31 at Ravenwood Elementary School.

A summer school host spotted a man and boy on an all-terrain vehicle with coolers. The host found the fish heads behind the school but they were gone a day later.

The host said a bear seen earlier likely cleaned up the fish.

A school security camera captured the suspect's image.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Wyoming voters choose from 6 Republican governor candidates

    Wyoming voters choose from 6 Republican governor candidates

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:19 AM EDT2018-08-21 04:19:45 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-08-21 17:48:24 GMT
    Wyoming voters to decide on six Republican candidates for governor and whether to replace a U.S. senator.More >>
    Wyoming voters to decide on six Republican candidates for governor and whether to replace a U.S. senator.More >>

  • Microsoft uncovers more Russian hacking ahead of midterms

    Microsoft uncovers more Russian hacking ahead of midterms

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-08-21 04:25:35 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-08-21 17:45:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File). FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, a man is silhouetted as he walks in front of Microsoft logo at an event in New Delhi, India. Microsoft says it’s uncovered new Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political grou...(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File). FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, a man is silhouetted as he walks in front of Microsoft logo at an event in New Delhi, India. Microsoft says it’s uncovered new Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political grou...

    The hacking attempts mirror similar Russian attacks ahead of the 2016 election, which U.S. intelligence officials have said were focused on helping to elect Republican Donald Trump to the presidency by hurting his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

    More >>

    The hacking attempts mirror similar Russian attacks ahead of the 2016 election, which U.S. intelligence officials have said were focused on helping to elect Republican Donald Trump to the presidency by hurting his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

    More >>

  • Top UNC leaders condemn Confederate statue toppling

    Top UNC leaders condemn Confederate statue toppling

    Monday, August 20 2018 10:54 PM EDT2018-08-21 02:54:53 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-08-21 17:44:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Banners are used to cover the statue known as Silent Sam as people gather during a rally to remove the confederate statue from campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Banners are used to cover the statue known as Silent Sam as people gather during a rally to remove the confederate statue from campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
    The controversial "Silent Sam" statue on the campus of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill has been toppled by protesters.More >>
    The controversial "Silent Sam" statue on the campus of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill has been toppled by protesters.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly