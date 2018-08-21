Man pleads not guilty to murder in deaths of wife, father - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man pleads not guilty to murder in deaths of wife, father

(Dover Police Department via AP). This booking photo released by the Dover, N.H., Police Department shows Jeramie Colella. He is charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife and father, whose bodies were found at a home in Dover on Monda... (Dover Police Department via AP). This booking photo released by the Dover, N.H., Police Department shows Jeramie Colella. He is charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife and father, whose bodies were found at a home in Dover on Monda...

DOVER, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife and his father.

The New Hampshire attorney general's office says the bodies of 43-year-old Joanna Colella and 69-year-old Francis Colella were found at a home in Dover on Monday morning.

Police arrested 44-year-old Jeramie Colella. He's accused of knowingly causing the deaths. He has waived an arraignment Tuesday and was being held without bail. He has an attorney.

An affidavit in the case was under seal.

Autopsies were scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Microsoft uncovers more Russian hacking ahead of midterms

    Microsoft uncovers more Russian hacking ahead of midterms

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-08-21 04:25:35 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-08-21 17:45:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File). FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, a man is silhouetted as he walks in front of Microsoft logo at an event in New Delhi, India. Microsoft says it’s uncovered new Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political grou...(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File). FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, a man is silhouetted as he walks in front of Microsoft logo at an event in New Delhi, India. Microsoft says it’s uncovered new Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political grou...

    The hacking attempts mirror similar Russian attacks ahead of the 2016 election, which U.S. intelligence officials have said were focused on helping to elect Republican Donald Trump to the presidency by hurting his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

    More >>

    The hacking attempts mirror similar Russian attacks ahead of the 2016 election, which U.S. intelligence officials have said were focused on helping to elect Republican Donald Trump to the presidency by hurting his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

    More >>

  • Top UNC leaders condemn Confederate statue toppling

    Top UNC leaders condemn Confederate statue toppling

    Monday, August 20 2018 10:54 PM EDT2018-08-21 02:54:53 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-08-21 17:44:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Banners are used to cover the statue known as Silent Sam as people gather during a rally to remove the confederate statue from campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Banners are used to cover the statue known as Silent Sam as people gather during a rally to remove the confederate statue from campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
    The controversial "Silent Sam" statue on the campus of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill has been toppled by protesters.More >>
    The controversial "Silent Sam" statue on the campus of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill has been toppled by protesters.More >>

  • Police find body believed to be Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts

    Police find body believed to be Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-08-21 13:34:07 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-08-21 17:44:22 GMT
    Investigators believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who has been missing for more than a month.More >>
    Investigators believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who has been missing for more than a month.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly