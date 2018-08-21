Navy explosives team does STEM demonstrations at JCPS schools

Central High Schools students got to see Navy EOD robots firsthand on Tuesday (Source: Michael Williams/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A special team from the U.S. Navy is in Louisville this week, doing demonstrations designed to offer students a hands-on experience with a STEM-based curriculum.

The Navy's Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) group is going to four different JCPS schools this week as part of Navy Week, an outreach effort by the Navy to communities without a large Navy presence.

The EOD demonstrations will allow students to see EOD robots in action, try on bomb suits and meet an talk to the technicians and divers.

Here's the full schedule for Navy Week in Louisville:

Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, 10:45 – 11:45 a.m.

Brandeis Elementary

2817 W. Kentucky St.

Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, 8 a.m. – noon

Central High School

1130 W. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, 7:50 – 10 a.m.

Carrithers Middle School

4320 Billtown Road

Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, 8:35 – 11:15 a.m.

Academy At Shawnee

4001 Herman St.

Louisville is one of the 14 cities selected for Navy Week.

