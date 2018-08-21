Detectives find meth, smoking pipes during traffic stop in McCracken Co., KY

Jeffrey and Krisa Conkwright were arrested during a traffic stop after seen leaving the home. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators in McCracken County, Kentucky claim two people were arrested on drug and stolen property charges on Monday, August 20.

According to the sheriff's office, a search warrant was obtained for a home in the 3600 block of Hardmoney Road after investigating that a couple was allegedly involved in illegal drugs.

Jeffrey and Krisa Conkwright were arrested during a traffic stop after seen leaving the home.

Detectives found meth and smoking pipes during the stop. After a search of the home, detectives found drug paraphernalia and a reported stolen pressure washer valued at $4,000.

The couple was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

