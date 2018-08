A list of all colleges offering online courses in Kentucky.

The students will use the new technology to learn hardware troubleshooting and software programming (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The IT Academy at Seneca opened a new lab designed to help young technology minds.

Seneca opened its new Online Learning Lab, funded by KFC as a part of the new partnership between KFC's IT department and Seneca.

The KFC Online Learning Lab has 30 Chromeboxes, to be used by students in grades 10-12.

Students using the lab will primarily be part of the transition readiness and accelerated programs. The school says students will learn to build robots, troubleshoot hardware and develop programming skills.

Seneca students also showed how they can use the Chromeboxes to access their "digital" backpack and add to their Backpack of Success Skills.

