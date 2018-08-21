McCracken Co., KY deputy rescues owl hit by car

A McCracken County, Kentucky deputy has rescued an owl that was hit by a car. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)

A McCracken County, Kentucky deputy has rescued an owl that was hit by a car.

The owl was found by Deputy Trent Hardin early Tuesday, August 21 on Clarkline Road. Deputy Hardin said he saw the owl standing in the middle of the road around 3 a.m.

The deputy said the owl was taken to a wildlife rehabilitation specialist and is alive. Hardin said he is thankful there was somewhere to take the animal so it could be cared for.

