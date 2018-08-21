WAVE 3 News Editorial - August 21, 2018: Journalism & Democracy

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Serving local communities matters and television and radio stations and newspapers in this area and across the country do it with passion and compassion every day at all hours of the day.

Journalists care deeply about their work and labor extensively to make sure it is fair, truthful, and relevant to your lives.

We support and serve the people in our communities. We are not enemies of the people.

We appreciate being able to do our profession in this country because our nation was founded on sacred rights of freedom of expressions, speech, and a free press.

We are all human and flawed and make mistakes, as everyone does in all professions.

We aim to inform, inspire, investigate, and innovate.

We want to make our communities better, and make a positive difference in your lives every day.

We are here always when weather threatens and try to help with the recovery afterwards.

We certainly ask a lot of whys, as well as what, when, where, and how, in trying to hold those in power accountable.

That is not easy or pleasant, but an important part of our democracy.

