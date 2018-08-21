5 finalists announced for Impact 100

The five finalists have been announced for the Impact 100.

A ceremony was held at Foust Elementary on Monday.

The finalists are:

OCTC Foundation: Impacting OCTC Student Engagement

Hospice of Western Kentucky: Heartford House Lake Restoration and Landscape Building Project

St. Joseph Peace Mission: Construction of Hayden Home for Girls

Fresh Start for Women: Renovation and Community Enhancement

Mary Kendall Campus: The New View Project

Impact 100 is a group of women who support area nonprofits. Last year, they gave more than $200,000 to the community.

They have also grown to include high school students in a mentorship program called "Next Gen."

Officials say it is an honor to help make a difference.

"Whenever I make that phone call to tell them that they're a finalist, they are just overwhelmed," Aimee Garrard, Impact 100 Grant Chair, explained. "Some of them will kind of squeal. They're so excited. It's just such an honor to brighten their day and help them along in the process to possibly win a hundred thousand dollar grant."

